Remains of 10-year-old boy found near Kansas City creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have found the remains of a 10-year-old boy near a Kansas City creek.

Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a police spokeswoman, said in an email that the discovery was made Sunday near the bank of Shoal Creek. The remains have not been identified.

Police said additional searches will be conducted in the area for other remains. No other details were released.