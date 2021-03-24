Shelton's Apple Rehab holds memorial to honor those who died at the facility in 2020 Brian Gioiele March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 2:54 p.m.
Staff and residents view the memorial in honor of the fifty residents to die since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic one year ago outside Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Nearly half of the deaths were due to Covid.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Administrator Michael Latina leads a memorial service in honor of the fifty residents to die since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Nearly half of the deaths were due to Covid.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Priests Raymond Petrucci, left, and Krzysztof Kukzynski say prayers during a memorial service in honor of the fifty residents to die since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Nearly half of the deaths were due to Covid.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
SHELTON — On March 23, 2020, the Apple Rehab community recorded its first positive COVID-19 test.
A year later, on the anniversary of that first positive test, staff, residents and their families gathered at their respective locations to memorialize those lost and reflect on the bonds of friendship gained during the past year.