Remote learning for several Shelton schools extended

Elizabeth Shelton School. Elizabeth Shelton School. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Remote learning for several Shelton schools extended 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Elizabeth Shelton School, the second-grade class at Long Hill School and another 50 students at Perry Hill School will be remote learning through Friday.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith said the decision was made after the district announced yet another positive test — a school community member at Mohegan School — on Monday. There have been 32 total positive cases districtwide, 13 alone in the past seven days, since schools reopened in September.

“All identified grades, dyads and Elizabeth Shelton School are moving to full distance learning solely due to staffing issues at those schools,” Smith said.

Mohegan School remains on remote learning until Wednesday, and another dyad at Perry Hill School is scheduled to return on Nov. 12. Perry Hill School is scheduled to bring all students back Tuesday on early release four days a week, mirroring the other elementary schools’ schedules.

Regarding the latest positive test at Mohegan School, Smith said the affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school. Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.

The last day this individual was at Mohegan School was Oct. 30.

“The Naugatuck Valley Health Department has determined that no students or staff members were close contacts to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Smith said, “therefore no contact tracing at school is necessary at this time.”

Staff at Elizabeth Shelton School and the impacted classes at Long Hill School will report to work, Smith said, unless the person has tested positive for COVID-19, are on quarantine or are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Perry Hill School Principal Lorraine Williams will communicate information regarding the specific dyad to parents Monday night.

“The central office leadership team will be meeting tomorrow to review all staffing concerns in the district,” Smith said.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com