Reno police shooting of armed man in 2019 ruled justified

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A prosecutor in Nevada has ruled a shooting by a Reno police officer of a repeat felon who ran from a stolen vehicle, fell to the ground and pointed a stolen gun at the officer in 2019 a justified use of deadly force.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks on Friday cleared Officer Kevin Hendrix in the shooting that wounded Patrick Michael Wootan, now 35.

Wootan was wounded but recovered and is serving 10-years-to-life in state prison after pleading guilty as a habitual offender to assault on an officer with a deadly weapon by a parolee and weapon and stolen vehicle charges.

Hendrix was not injured in the confrontation with Wootan a little before 11 p.m. Jan. 27, 2019, near Reno High School.

Hicks said his office reviewed evidence including police body-camera video, interviews of police and civilian witnesses, photographs and video surveillance and concluded the shooting was not a criminal act.

Hendrix tried to stop Wootan for speeding, Hicks said, and Wootan said he didn't want to return to prison before pointing his gun several times at Hendrix, who fired several shots.

Wootan stood and ran toward the officer before he was wounded and fell to the ground, Hicks said.