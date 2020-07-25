Renovations to the Mississippi Coliseum completed early

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A multi-million dollar renovation of the Mississippi Coliseum has been completed ahead of schedule because of performance cancellations at the venue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Renovations included repairing and painting the floors and walls, installing new seating and adding handrails and reflectors to light walkways, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. The floors were equipped with an abrasive, slip-resistant paint to prevent falls.

The $2.2 million renovations began in October 2019 and were set to be completed in January 2021, with work taking place in between scheduled performances, Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said. However, with events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was time for contractors to complete the project early.

“The safety and security of our guests is our top priority, and these repairs have been completed with that goal in mind,” Michael Lasseter, acting director of the Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex, said in the press release. “Now, we are looking forward to getting back to business and once again hosting some of the state’s largest events, in a safe and engaging environment.”

The Mississippi Legislature consolidated the Mississippi Fair Commission into the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce effective July 1.