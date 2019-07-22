Renowned artist to hold workshop

Michael Albert's "Sunflowers." Michael Albert's "Sunflowers." Photo: Contribued Photo Photo: Contribued Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Renowned artist to hold workshop 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Nationally renowned artist Michael Albert will be visiting the Plumb Memorial Library on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a special art-making open house session with kids, teens and their parents. Participants will be making text-based collages for a special project culminating in a gallery exhibition later in the year.

In this program, attendants will listen to a short presentation by the artist about his life and work, view examples of his Modern Pop Art creations and then have a chance to create their own collage using the same materials he uses to create his masterpieces. All those who make a collage will receive a free signed limited edition poster (choosing from a selection of more than 14 different prints), compliments of the artist.

The works done in the workshop will be given the opportunity to be on display at a gallery showing in the Plumb Library throughout the fall. This is part of an “Art to Text” concept that is being shared among the 13 art spaces libraries throughout Fairfield County.

Registration is required for this program and can be done at the Plumb or Huntington circulation desks or by visiting www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

As an American pop artist and author, Albert also brings his “Modern Pop Art Experience” to Shelton this summer as part of his Summer Pop Art Tour. This will be his only program in Connecticut this summer. His works are on display for the month of August in the Plumb Library gallery.

New York-based Albert is the author of “An Artist’s America” and is known for making detailed and colorful collages out of cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer packages including crackers, cookies, soda cartons, and frozen pizza boxes.

In the past decade Albert has brought this program to more than 1,000 libraries and museums all over the United States and Europe. This will be his first time bringing his art to Shelton.

For more information about the artist and this program, visit www.michaelalbert.com or call Joan Stokes at the library at 203-924-1580 ext. 5105 for more details.