Rent deal means it's not last call for historic NYC tavern

NEW YORK (AP) — A 190-year-old New York City tavern where scenes from the movie “Goodfellas” were filmed will stay open thanks to a deal reached Friday by the bar's owner and his landlord, city officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Queens Chamber of Commerce announced “a handshake agreement” between Loycent Gordon, the owner of Neir's Tavern, and property owners Ken and Henry Shi.

"I’m proud to have helped keep the doors open so New Yorkers can continue to enjoy a place that has meant so much to so many over the years. Cheers to another 190 years!” de Blasio, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Thomas Grech, president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, said, “It would be a shame to lose an institution with as much history as Neir’s, and we’re thrilled the bar will continue to serve its patrons for years to come.”

Gordon announced earlier this week that Sunday would be the the last call for the pub in the Woodhaven neighborhood of Queens “unless a miracle happens.” He said a rent increase and other rising costs had made it impossible to stay in business.

De Blasio promised to help save Neir's when Gordon called into WNYC's weekly “Ask the Mayor” radio show Friday morning, and the mayor joined bar patrons to celebrate the deal later Friday.

A video posted on Twitter by Queens Eagle managing editor David Brand shows de Blasio toasting the tavern's owner with a chant of “Loy! Loy! Loy!”

Neir's opened in 1829 as the Old Blue Pump House and has operated at the same location under several different names.

It has been featured in several movies including “Goodfellas,” Martin Scorsese’s 1990 mob classic starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Ray Liotta.