Rep. McGorty achieves perfect voting attendance record

State Representative Ben McGorty. State Representative Ben McGorty. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rep. McGorty achieves perfect voting attendance record 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

According to statistics provided by the House Clerk’s Office, State Representative Ben McGorty achieved a perfect, 100% voting record for the 2019 legislative session.

During the 2019 Legislative Session, Rep. McGorty cast votes on all 392 separate pieces of legislation that came up for consideration on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“It’s important that the residents of the 122nd have their voices heard in Hartford,” said Rep. McGorty. “We had a lot of important votes this legislative session and I made sure that I didn't miss an opportunityto cast my vote on behalf of the residents of the 122nd. I will continue to be vocal in Hartford and fight for the taxpayers of the 122nd.”