Report: Multi-service social service agency losing cash

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a nonprofit that provides low-income housing, mental health counseling and substance use disorder treatment is low on cash and needs to simplify its structure to stay afloat.

The charitable trusts unit released its report Friday on Harbor Homes, saying it's grown into an "unnecessarily complex set of organizations with inadequate financial systems and operational issues." The 39-year-old organization takes in nearly $40 million per year, most of it through government contracts and grants.

Harbor Homes said many statements on its bookkeeping in the report are inaccurate.

The report said CEO Peter Kelleher's compensation of $336,000 was at the "high end" of comparable organizations. Harbor Homes responded the compensation is the result of an "arm's length negotiation" with the CEO and board of directors.