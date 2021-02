STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police videos released Tuesday show Connecticut officers firing a hail of bullets that killed a home invasion suspect who had rammed a police cruiser and exited his car while trying to escape a traffic stop last week.

Four of the six Stratford officers involved in Friday's traffic stop shot at Christopher Hagans, 36, who died from his injuries, according to a preliminary report also released Tuesday by Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott.