Report: Pilot reported engine trouble before fatal crash

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — The pilot of a small experimental plane reported engine trouble before the aircraft crashed in eastern Kentucky killing him, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Pilot Timothy Michael Pankiewicz, 62, had flown out of Green Cove Springs, Florida, where he lived, the agency said in its report, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The pilot declared an emergency in the experimental, amateur-built Rans RV-8 as he flew over Breathitt County on May 24, telling an air traffic controller the engine had lost oil pressure and failed, the report said.