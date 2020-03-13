Report: Shelton’s Saisystems among top CT workplaces

Shelton-based Saisystems International has been named the Second-Best Place to Work in Connecticut by the Hartford Business Journal.

Dr. Ramesh Wadhwani, CEO of Saisystems International, and other representatives of the company were present at an awards ceremony in Farmington to receive the honor.

“The true joy in this award comes from knowing how much the employees contribute to making this possible,” said Wadhwani. “Seventy-five percent of scoring is based on employee feedback and their commitment to living our core values shines through in their responses.”

Established in 2005, the award honors the best employers in Connecticut based on their contributions to the state’s economy, workforce and business environment. Companies from across Connecticut applied for the two-part survey process, the first of which included submission of policies, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part of the survey measured employee experience, with the combined scores determining the top companies and final rankings.

Saisystems International competes in the small- to medium-size company category, and this is the third year in a row Saisystems International ranked in top 10 and second time placing in the top three.

Headquartered in Shelton since 1987, the technology and health company nurtures strong community connections while operating through the U.S. and abroad.

“To be honored as the second ‘Best Places to Work in Connecticut’ is an incredible feeling and we could not be happier with the results,” said Wadhwani. “We have proven that by embodying our core values and working together we can achieve great things.”