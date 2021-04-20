Report criticizes offshore oil and gas environmental agency

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal agency in charge of offshore oil and gas environmental enforcement doesn’t have a strong inspection program for working pipelines and doesn't adequately make sure companies clean and bury those no longer in use, a federal watchdog office says.
Although cleaning and pulling up unused pipelines is supposed to be the rule, federal regulators have allowed 97% of such pipelines to stay in place since the 1960s, resulting in 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometers) of abandoned pipelines on the floor of the Gulf of Mexico, according to a report released Monday by the Government Accountability Office.