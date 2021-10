LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newspaper found a wave of Las Vegas-area school students missed school during the first month of in-person instruction due to COVID-19 infections or exposures.

Snapshot data obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal through public records requests showed thousands of Clark County School District students were “excluded” from in-person attendance on certain reported days after schools reopened Aug. 9.

The records showed exclusions districtwide due to positive COVID-19 tests or exposure for the dates Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Sept. 7.

The newspaper reported that 816 students were excluded the first day of school.

The figure jumped to 2,456 a week later, then more than tripled to 7,530 on Aug. 23, or about 2.5% of district students.

Exclusions reported Aug. 30 were 7,338, and the number dropped to 4,472 the day after Labor Day.

The district is the fifth-largest in the nation with roughly 304,000 students and 18,000 teachers at 366 schools. It doesn't publicly report individual coronavirus cases, citing privacy reasons.

A cumulative online tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the district totaled 3,335 as of Tuesday, including 2,174 students and 1,161 staff members.

District officials said exclusion numbers aren't definitive but estimates that can change with more information about diagnoses and exposures.

The Review-Journal has reported criticism from some parents and employees about transparency and how school campuses are affected by COVID-19.