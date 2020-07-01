Reported Ohio coronavirus cases jump again, top 1,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases reported to the Ohio Health Department topped 1,000 on Wednesday for the first time in two months.

Ohio now has nearly 53,000 confirmed and probable cases, with a one-day reported increase of 1,076 compared to 743 on Tuesday. Results typically reflect tests conducted in the past 36 hours, but could involve people showing symptoms for up to two weeks.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 402, an increase of nearly 99%, according to an Associated Press analysis. Ohio reported 1,175 cases on April 29, when mass testing of prisons was still going on.

Deaths neared 2,900 on Wednesday, total hospitalizations approached 8,000 and total ICU admissions topped 2,000, the Health Department said.

Ohio's positivity rate, a measure of how widespread the disease is in the community, remains at about 5%.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has warned of spikes in reported COVID-19 cases in two southwestern Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. In the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton, 28 inmates and five staff members have tested positive, the Dayton Daily News reported Wednesday.