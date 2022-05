BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A message left in chalk outside Sen. Susan Collins' home urged her to support the Democratic effort to codify Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Bangor police responded to her home Saturday evening after a neighbor noticed the message on the sidewalk outside. A police spokesperson said no crime was committed because the message was not threatening. A public works crew washed it away.