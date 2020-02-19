Republican attorney announces campaign for U.S. Senate seat

BOSTON (AP) — A Republican attorney from Dover said Wednesday that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

Kevin O’Connor released an online campaign video announcing his bid. In the video, O'Connor said it’s time to clean house in Washington.

“We’ve been sending the same people to Washington for generations, and they keep delivering the same results,” O'Connor said.

The 58-year-old father of four said there should be term limits for lawmakers. He said if elected he would be a champion for education and “stand up to the deficit spenders in both parties, promote affordable health care and a sustainable environment, and support a 'peace through strength' foreign policy.”

Shiva Ayyadurai, who ran as an independent in the 2018 Senate race, also is running as a Republican is the 2020 race.

Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey is running for reelection and is being challenged in the primary by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a fellow Democrat. The two squared off in their first debate Tuesday.

The Republican candidates face a daunting political challenge in a state that leans heavily Democratic. Every member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation is a Democrat.