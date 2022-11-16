WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicanos ganan 218 escaños en la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU; suficientes para tener mayoría.
- Senior center event honors Shelton's military veterans
- Lauretti: Mas property near capacity with latest sale
- Shelton P&Z approves self storage facility on Bridgeport Ave.
- Shelton family continues Thanksgiving food drive tradition
- Shelton adds open space with latest land buy
- Shelton union workers demand Lauretti end contract stalemate
- Photos: Shelton honors veterans at war memorial
- Developer plans to expand Shelton marina plan, add condos
- Shelton's Eagle Monument takes flight to Veterans Memorial Park
- New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to Valley