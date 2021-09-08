Republicans to offer redistricting map as panel reconvenes Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 3:01 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers plan to unveil their version of a newly drawn map of state legislative districts on Thursday morning, with a vote planned later in the day on a final version, the Ohio Senate president said.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission, charged with drawing a map good for as long as 10 years, missed its Sept. 1 deadline, triggering an extension until the middle of the month. Senate Democrats submitted their proposed map last week.