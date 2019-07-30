Rescue on Housatonic sends one to hospital

Shelton Marine Units were among area emergency services on scene Sunday, July 28, responding to an accident on the Housatonic River that sent one person to the hospital.

According to a post on the Storm Engine ambulance company Facebook page, that company, which is in Derby, was dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. to assist Shelton with a water rescue for a party who was injured while using a rope swing on the Orange side of the Housatonic River.

“Reports were for a person with a head injury on the bank of the river,” said Echo Hose Ambulance Corps Assistant Chief Joe Laucella.

“Multiple agencies from multiple towns assisted with the extrication from the river bank assisting the patient to a location where EMS crews could load the patient in an ambulance for transport,” said Laucella. “EMS crews were on board local fire and police boats and were able to provide medical care to the patient prior to being extricated off the river bank.”

The Facebook post states that following the rescue, a 22-year-old male was taken Yale New Haven Hospital with minor injuries.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III said his department responded with Shelton EMS via fire department watercraft to “assist the town of Orange with a injured person that fell from an elevated position while on a rope swing located on the banks of the Housatonic River in the area of High Ridge Road in Orange.”

Jones said the Shelton Fire Department has two marine units located in berths on the lower Housatonic as well as one on Lake Housatonic for rapid deployment for emergencies occurring within the waterways between Shelton and our neighboring communities.

“In this particular incident, Shelton emergency services were able to rapidly gain access to this remote location via water to stabilize and perform initial care,” said Jones. “Units then assisted Orange and Derby units whom were accessing the area from land to transfer the patient to the hospital. The Stratford Police Marine Unit and Metro Transit Officers also assisted in the emergency response.”

Before personnel made contact with the patient, the Facebook post read, units were diverted to the cemetery on Derby Milford Road in Orange and other units were added to the assignment to assist Orange fire, Shelton fire, Shelton emergency medical services, and Stratford with extricating the patient through the woods.

Echo Hose Ambulance out of Shelton also posted on the incident, thanking “all the first responders and local boaters who assisted with today’s rescue.”

