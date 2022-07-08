Rescued sea turtles in Israel released back to the wild ODED BALILTY, Associated Press July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 7:47 a.m.
MICHMORET, Israel (AP) — Over a dozen endangered sea turtles that were rescued after suffering major injuries in the Mediterranean scuttled their way over a beach in Israel on Friday after months of medical care.
The 15 loggerhead sea turtles and two green sea turtles were released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center in central Israel. Each had been brought to the facility run by Israel's Nature and Parks Authority over the winter suffering from various kinds of physical trauma, likely caused by underwater explosives.