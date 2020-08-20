Shelton resident celebrates 107th birthday

Operations director Zaida Stewart presents Lillian Grimmer with roses and a giant card prior to the party celebrating her 107th birthday at Hewitt Health and Rehab Center on Monday. Operations director Zaida Stewart presents Lillian Grimmer with roses and a giant card prior to the party celebrating her 107th birthday at Hewitt Health and Rehab Center on Monday. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton resident celebrates 107th birthday 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Nothing could stop Lillian Grimmer from her birthday bash — not even a pandemic.

Grimmer donned her tiara Monday as she celebrated her 107th birthday at Hewitt Health and Rehab Center. Center Operations Director Zaida Stewart helped make the day special for Grimmer, and she could not hide her smile, even behind the mask.

Grimmer was born on Aug. 17, 1913, in Plymouth, as Lillian Szczesniak. She is the oldest of eight children and graduated from Torrington High School in 1932.

Stewart told of Grimmer’s youth, when she was escorted by her father to Excelsior Needle Co. for employment, and she was hired. Grimmer recalls her mother making clothes using feed bags.

She married Arthur Grimmer and had two children, Ruth and Marion.

While living at Hewitt Health and Rehab Center, Stewart said, Grimmer enjoys Bingo, word games, music, watching television and interacting with her peers.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com