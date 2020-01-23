Residents donate handmade hats, scarves to Spooner House

Helen Krystopowicz, Dorothy Guaglianone, Joanne Ruscoe, Luella Dwyer and Graciella Lopez were part of the knitting and crocheting group at Wesley Village who made the hats and scarves to donate.

Residents from Wesley Village put their knitting and crochet needles to work making more than 80 hats and scarves to donate to the Spooner House in Shelton.

The Wesley Village residents learned about the need from resident Helen Krystopowicz’s niece, Liz Holcomb, who is the director of operations at the Spooner House who felt they could be put to good use.

“All of our clients face difficult choices due to their economic circumstances,” said Susan Agamy, executive director of the Spooner House. “(The) generous donation of beautiful handmade hats and scarves will not only provide warmth to those in need, they are a tangible reminder of the caring hearts in our community.”

There are several knitting and crocheting circles at Wesley Village, all part of the communities’ Prayer Shawl Ministry. The volunteers in the Prayer Shawl Ministry have donated homemade blankets and shawls to individuals who are ill or in hospice care.

They also work with other organizations including the Parish Nurses from Griffin Hospital to provide baby hats and blankets and local animal shelters to provide warm bedding. If you are interested in learning more about the Prayer Shawl Ministry or other volunteer opportunities at Wesley Village, call 203-944-8279.

