Residents to protest Shelton school delay

Frustrated by a last-minute delay in the start of the school year because the city-run bus system isn’t ready, concerned Shelton parents and citizens are organizing a protest at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 3, what was to be the first day of school.

The protest will run from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at City Hall.

“After the city sued the Board of Education to take over the busing system, Mayor Mark Lauretti said publicly that if things went wrong, we should blame him,” said Angela Pellegrino-Grant, one of the protest organizers. “Now things have clearly gone off the rails and he’s refusing to take responsibility.”

Pellegrino-Grant, who has three children in the Shelton school system, said Lauretti has made public statements blaming a statewide driver shortage and lack of cooperation from the former transportation provider for the delay.

“However, Board of Education representatives have noted that the city did not request driver records from the former vendor until late August, and some drivers have posted on social media that they chose to take positions in other towns because the city was not offering competitive wages and working conditions,” said Pellegrino-Grant.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/485414525381616/?active_tab=about