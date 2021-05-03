Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press May 3, 2021 Updated: May 3, 2021 1:58 p.m.
Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine rollout sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries.
The improving picture in many places contrasts with the worsening disaster in India.
