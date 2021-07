SHELTON — David Eldridge, the retired police officer who announced his bid to unseat longtime Mayor Mark Lauretti weeks ago, received the official nomination Monday.

The Democratic Town Committee, touting the slogan “The Change We Need, The Team You Deserve,” gathered at the home of Elaine Matto to endorse a full slate of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.

“The Shelton Democrats have a plan to effectively govern,” DTC Chair David Gioiello said, “but we need your help at the ballot box in November. Together, we will bring the change we need with the team you deserve.”

Gioiello said the coming campaign is about keeping taxes low and improving quality of life and services in town. He said with new leadership and vision, the city can have a thriving downtown, smart and well-planned economic development, improved public safety and stronger schools.

“It is about transparency, working together, leveling the playing field for business and investment, and setting priorities,” Gioiello added.

In accepting the nomination, Eldridge said he is committed to maintaining the low tax rate but plans to better manage the city and its resources.

“We can improve our infrastructure and quality of life for the future,” Eldridge said. “The vision we have had here for 30 years is out of gas. We need new energy, someone who knows how to solve problems and is willing to work with people. I am ready to work tirelessly for the people of Shelton.”

The Democrats have candidates running for each alderman seat in hopes, DTC officials said, of taking control of the long-time Republican controlled board.

Gioiello and Wayne Bragg are running in Ward 1; Kevin Kosty and Michelle Bialek in Ward 2; Michael Duncan and Matt McGee in Ward 3; and Amanda Kilmartin and Michelle Laubin in Ward 4.

Bialek, McGee, Kilmartin and Laubin have also been endorsed by Envision Shelton, which is running a full slate for the aldermen seats as well.

Incumbent Board of Education members Kate Kutash, Patti Moonan and Diana Meyer were nominated, joined by Lorraine Rossner and Joan Littlefield on the Democrat ticket. Rossner had long been assistant school superintendent and most recently chair of the Envision Shelton group.

For Planning and Zoning, Democrats nominated incumbent Jimmy Tickey and former P&Z member Nancy Dickal. Incumbent John Uysal was nominated for alternate.

Incumbent Joe Knapik will be joined by fellow nominated Democrats Jarrett Frazier and Denese Deeds for the Board of Apportionment and Taxation. Jean Cayer was nominated for the Library Board.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com