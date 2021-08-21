Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.