Reward offered in shooting of father and baby in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Officials in New Castle County on Saturday offered a $7,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting of a man and his 9-month-old son.

County Executive Matthew Meyer in a statement said officials hope the reward will encourage someone with information to come forward.

The man and baby were shot Wednesday in the Rosegate community. Police said the man and his two sons were sitting in a parked car when it was hit by gunfire multiple times.

The baby underwent surgery for an upper body gunshot wound. His father, 23, was treated for a lower torso bullet wound. The man’s other son, 2, was not struck.

Officials are asking anyone with information or videos of the shooting to contact the New Castle County Division of Police.