Reynolds outlines plans for $1.25 billion in federal aid

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Photo: Olivia Sun, AP Photo: Olivia Sun, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Reynolds outlines plans for $1.25 billion in federal aid 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday she is allocating $700 million of the state's federal coronavirus emergency relief money to programs that will help farmers, businesses, homeowners, renters and local governments.

Reynolds said Iowa has received $1.25 billion in federal funding and she will hold $550 million to cover unforeseen coronavirus pandemic expenses and to support the state's unemployment trust fund.

Of the $700 million she will allocate, Reynolds said $215 million would be spent on a small business relief program that has already helped 4,000 small businesses. Additional funds will help renters and homeowners who haven't made house payments from being evicted or foreclosed upon, and other money will go to help food banks.

Another $100 million will help farmers, including money for the ethanol industry and to offset the costs of euthanizing livestock that cannot be processed by meatpacking plants.

Reynolds will allocate $125 million to cities and counties to help, $50 million for rural health care providers and $85 million for rural broadband expansion to support Iowans working from home and using remote video learning and health services.

The remaining $125 million will be used for the state's pandemic response, including purchase of masks and other protective equipment, and to pay state overtime.