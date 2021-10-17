Rhode Island Foundation to pay for thousands of Narcan kits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation is providing a $250,000 grant to purchase thousands of opioid overdose prevention kits until a more sustainable source of state funding is in place.

The grant announced recently to the University of Rhode Island will enable the Community First Responder Program at its College of Pharmacy to purchase approximately 3,000 Narcan kits for distribution to community-based recovery and harm reduction organizations across the state, the foundation said in a statement.