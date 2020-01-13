Rhode Island adds $23M to unclaimed property list in 2019

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's pool of unclaimed property grew by $23 million last year, bringing the total worth of unclaimed property being held for safekeeping by the state to more than $389 million, the treasurer's office announced Monday.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner's Unclaimed Property division also resolved nearly 9,800 separate claims in 2019, returning nearly $11 million in unclaimed property to the rightful owners.

"Every year, our team reunites thousands of Rhode Islanders with millions of their missing money," Magaziner said in a statement. "We also receive millions of dollars of unclaimed property to hold in safekeeping for Rhode Islanders. If you haven't checked our website for your missing money recently, now's the time."

Unclaimed property can include money left in old bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, unused balances on gift certificates, unreturned utility deposits, uncollected insurance payments and forgotten stocks and dividends.

To search for unclaimed property visit www.findRImoney.com