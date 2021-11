PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has been awarded an $81.7 million federal grant for the state health department to build a new public health laboratory.

Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced the new federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant. They say the current facility, commissioned in 1978, has insufficient laboratory space, inadequate building systems and broken equipment, and the state spends more than $500,000 annually to keep it working efficiently.