Rhode Island gas prices jump 7 cents per gallon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island have jumped as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate, AAA Northeast reported Monday.

Self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.57 per gallon, 7 cents higher than a week ago and a penny lower than the national average. The price is also 15 cents higher than the Rhode Island price a year ago, according to AAA's latest price survey.

“Crude oil prices are moving higher following the death of Iran’s top military leader, and was to be expected,” AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert said.

AAA also found a wide range of prices for regular, from a low of $2.45 per gallon to a high of $2.79.