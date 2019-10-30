Rhode Island releases report on winter natural gas outage

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island public utilities regulators say a natural gas outage that affected more than 7,000 customers during a particularly cold spell last winter was caused by low pressure in a pipeline.

The 74-page Division of Public Utilities and Carriers report released Wednesday blamed the low pressure on high demand for gas driven by low temperatures; failure of a power system at a liquefied natural gas storage and vaporization facility in Providence; and a malfunctioning valve at a meter station in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

The agency says it will oppose any efforts by National Grid to recover the $25 million in costs related to the outage from ratepayers.

Thousands of residents of Newport and Middletown went without gas or heat for nearly a week last January.

A message was left with a National Grid spokesman.