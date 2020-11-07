Rhode Island revenue projections up by $331M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s budget has a received a $331 million projected revenue boost as state analysts revised their estimates of tax collections, lottery income and other receipts upward from projections made in May.

The May estimates lead to a projected state budget shortfall for the current year of more than $750 million.

The $331 million upgrade announced Friday, combined with an estimated $113 million decline in state spending, should cut into the deficit, The Providence Journal reported.

“The revised revenue estimates are welcome, if not entirely unexpected, news as we consider all the resources available to us to ensure vital services continue to be funded this year and beyond,” House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin Abney, a Newport Democrat, said in a statement. “Our state and citizens continue to face great hardships and while the fiscal picture is somewhat brighter, the task ahead is daunting.”

The General Assembly did not pass a budget in June due to the pandemic.

Friday’s revenue projections for the year ending next June include a $155 million increase in personal income tax collections and $104 million increase in sales tax.