Richmond city council opposes redirecting funds from police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Richmond City Council agreed to establish two new police reforms but voted down a proposal that sought to explore how funds could be redirected from the city’s police department to other social programs.

The measures approved Monday include steps to set up a civilian review board over police, and new protocols on responding to mental health related police calls, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The other proposal, described by two council members who opposed the measure as a way to “defund the police,” was turned down in a 7-2 vote.

“We’re just asking the police to look at what they spend their money on,” the newspaper quotes Council member Michael Jones, who endorsed the proposal, as saying. “Where in their budget crosses over into social services, and to make recommendations. That’s it.”

Richmond police Chief Gerald Smith told the newspaper the proposal showed a “loss of faith and lack of support” for police, and could drain officer morale.

“I’ll examine our budget head to toe in the spirit of improvement,” the newspaper quotes Smith as saying. “But first I need to change a misconception that the RPD budget is up for grabs like it were a yard sale.”

The unanimously agreed upon review board would be tasked with developing an oversight body over police complaints, the newspaper reported. The board needs to submit a budget proposal and recommendations on what the oversight body will look like by March.

The resolution also directs the city’s mayor to develop a plan for police calls involving a mental health crisis by October.