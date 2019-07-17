Riddle named interim SHS principal

Kathy Riddle will serve as interim Shelton High School principal for the coming school year.

“I am pleased to appoint Kathy Riddle as the interim (high school) principal,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet, adding that Riddle will serve from July 22, 2019, through June 30, 2020. “She is highly qualified, and well-respected. She knows our students and she knows our staff well.”

Clouet said the district will formally post the position for the following year, which means Dr. Beth Smith’s tenure as Shelton High principal appears to be at an end.

“Kathy Riddle is an outstanding educator,” said Board of Education Chairman Mark Holden. “She is well-suited for this important position.”

Riddle currently serves as the school district’s curriculum leader of guidance. She attended Shelton schools and has two children, both of whom attend Shelton public schools.

“It is an honor to be asked to fill this position,” said Riddle. “I look forward to working with staff, our students and their families in a collegial, productive matter. Next year will be a positive year.”

Smith and Assistant Principal John Skerritt were placed on administrative leave last March. Shelton police began investigating the pair after officers were called to the high school in response to an alleged sexual assault involving two students. That six-week investigation was closed earlier in May, with no criminal charges filed.

Shelton Police Chief Shawn Sequeira said the department attempted to determine whether school personnel adhered to Connecticut General Statutes when dealing with potentially criminal situations.

Smith has since been reassigned to the district’s central office, where she has been assigned to serve as special eucation supervisor. Skerritt has been assigned as assistant principal at Shelton Intermediate School for next year.

The recently released police report on the investigation stated that Shelton police sought a warrant for the arrest of both administrators for risk of injury to a minor and interfering with police, but State’s Attorney Margaret E. Kelley declined to prosecute.