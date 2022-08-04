Rights group says Sri Lanka harassed, intimidated protesters KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 2:46 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Protesters shout against president Ranil Wickremesinghe's government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka's new president says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Anti-government protesters shout slogans against electing Ranil w'ickremesinghe as president at the ongoing protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka's new president says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A protester stands by a banner carrying anti- government slogans at the ongoing protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Protesters shout against president Ranil Wickremesinghe's government at the ongoing protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka's new president says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Protesters shout against president Ranil Wickremesinghe's government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka's new president says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Protesters stand by their tents at the ongoing protest site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe says his government is preparing a national policy roadmap for the next 25 years that aims to cut public debt and turn the country into a competitive export economy as it seeks a way out of its worst economic disaster. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 In this handout photo provided by then Sri Lankan President's Office, President Ranil Wickremesinghe delivers his policy speech to lawmakers during the opening of the new parliamentary session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Sri Lankan President's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An international human rights group says Sri Lanka's government is using emergency laws to harass and arbitrarily detain protesters who are seeking political reform and accountability amid the island country's economic crisis.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said in a statement Wednesday that Sri Lanka's military sought to curtail protests through intimidation, surveillance, and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators, activists, lawyers and journalists since President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office last month.
Written By
KRISHAN FRANCIS