Riot lawsuit just part of Trump's post-impeachment problems MICHAEL R. SISAK and JIM MUSTIAN, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 3:52 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, Summer Zervos leaves Manhattan Supreme Court at the conclusion of a hearing in New York. The former "Apprentice" contestant is trying to get her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump moving again now that he's no longer president. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair "Venus," in Berlin. When Donald Trump left the White House in January 2021, he remained "Individual-1" in the federal campaign finance crimes case against his former attorney, Michael Cohen. The prosecution stemmed from six-figure payments Cohen arranged to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, to keep them quiet during the campaign about alleged affairs with Trump. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', on Capitol Hill Washington. Thompson has sued former President Donald Trump, alleging Trump incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit in Washington's federal court alleges the Republican former president conspired with members of far-right extremist groups to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden. The suit also names as defendants Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of which had members alleged to have taken part in the siege.(John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP, Pool) John McDonnell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Fani Willis makes her closing arguments during a trial in Atlanta. Willis, entered the national spotlight Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, when letters to top state officials revealed her office is investigating whether illegal attempts were made to influence the state's 2020 elections. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on a phone call that Americans never heard with the leader of a country far away, Ukraine. His second was far different. It centered on the rage, violence and anguish of one day in Washington itself. Together the two impeachment trials Trump faced illustrated his ability to escape consequences for actions that even many Republicans denounced. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Acquitted by the Senate of inciting the U.S. Capitol insurrection last month, former President Donald Trump faces more fallout from the unrest, including a lawsuit from a congressman Tuesday. But his biggest legal problems might be the ones that go much further back.
In one of what is expected to be many lawsuits over the deadly riot, Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson accused Trump on Tuesday of conspiring with far-right extremist groups that were involved in storming the Capitol.
