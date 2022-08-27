Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine DEREK GATOPOULOS and ANDREW KRAVCHENKO, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 2:09 p.m.
1 of35 A volunteer soldier holds up a drone used to release explosives at a training area outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Some volunteers signed up to join a Chechen unit that fights alongside the Ukrainian military. Fighters from Chechnya, the Russian republic in the North Caucasus, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine, with pro-Kyiv volunteers loyal to Dzhokhar Dudayev, the late Chechen leader who headed the republic's drive for independence from Russia. Andrew Kravchenko/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kneeling in a patch of yellow wildflowers, a Chechen soldier carefully attaches an explosive device to the bottom of a small drone. Seconds later, it is released. It explodes next to two old storefront mannequins set up 200 meters (yards) away, one with a Russian-style military hat on its head.
After this and other training outside the Ukrainian capital, the Chechen soldiers, in assorted camouflage footwear and protective gear, will be heading to the front lines in Ukraine, vowing to continue the fight against Russia that raged for years in their North Caucasus homeland.
