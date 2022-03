COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A project intended to help drivers in Covington travel north on the interstate is slated to begin this month, officials said.

Construction of a Texas Turnaround that will help move traffic north on Interstate 71/75 will begin on March 16 if weather permits, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. The turnaround, which started in Texas, helps traffic move more efficiently through busy highway interchange areas, the statement said.