Road work to case delays on Long Hill Ave. in Shelton
The city highway department will be applying a fog-sealant to Long Hill Avenue today, Monday, Aug. 26, through 5 p.m. City officials ask that residents do not park in or near the edge of Long Hill Avenue. Lane closures and delays are expected, and residents are asked to plan accordingly. Personnel will be on scene to assist with traffic.
