Road work to cause delays on Buddington Road in Shelton

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the city’s highway department will be applying a fog-sealant to Buddington Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. City officials ask that people do not park in or near the road's edge. Lane closures and delays should be expected. Residents are asked to seek alternative routes. Also, work on the Lane Street Bridge bypass road, which began the week of July 15 continues. Residents are asked to aware of the construction activities for safety.