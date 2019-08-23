Road work to cause delays on Shelton’s Long Hill Avenue

The city’s highway department will be applying a fog-sealant to Long Hill Avenue on Friday, Aug. 23, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Residents are asked not park in or near the road's edge. Lane closures and delays should be expected, so people are asked to seek alternative routes. Also, work on the Lane Street Bridge bypass road, which began the week of July 15 continues. Residents are asked to be aware of the construction activities for your safety.