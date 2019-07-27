Robeks celebrates grand opening of Shelton location

Smoothies, face painting and a morning kickboxing class were the order of the day as Robeks celebrated its grand opening Saturday, July 20, at its 110 Commerce Drive location.

The new location marks the seventh Robeks in Connecticut and the second for franchise owners Patrik Kovac and Mark Henriques.

“Both Mark and I are extremely excited to be opening our second location in the Connecticut region,” Kovac said. “Our first store in Danbury has been quite successful for us, so we felt that opening a second location was the right choice. At both locations, our number one goal is providing customers with tasty and healthy options.”

A variety of activities, including a host of free and discounted smoothie offers, were offered throughout the day, which included Mayor Mark Lauretti and Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell.