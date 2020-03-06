Robotics team kicks off Mohegan reading campaign

Mohegan School students got quite a boost as they began a month-long reading extravaganza. And what better day to start than Monday, March 2 — which also happened to be Read Across America Day and the birthday of the ever-popular Dr. Suess.

Students gathered in the gym and were greeted by Principal Kristen Santilli, who announced the kick off of “I Love to Read” month with the school’s Bolt Into Reading-themed campaign. The program is designed to cultivate an enjoyment of reading by the students.

Among the special guests helping to open the month’s campaign were Board of Education Chair Kathy Yolish, Board of Education member Amy Romano, the award-winning Shelton High Gaelhawks robotics team and newly appointed school Superintendent Beth Smith.

Santilli said the robotics team, with coaches Michele Piccalo and John Niski, were more than happy to lend a helping hand.

“The team brought a robot to demonstrate the importance of reading, science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Santilli.

Some of the robotics team remained in the gym with fourth graders to discuss what the team does in its competitions. Other SHS students visited classrooms and read to the younger children.

“The books they read were related to STEM,” said Santilli, adding that, as part of the reading incentive, all students will read eight books in different genres — fiction, nonfiction, fairy tale or fable, biography, poetry, history, science, geography and one free choice.

Students will log their reading on the reading log that is sent home. Book logs will be turned into the Media Center to track their progress. All students who participate will enjoy a reading celebration to culminate the reading incentive.

