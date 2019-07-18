‘Rock and Roll’ party at Shelton’s Plumb Library

Musician Brian Gillie will be performing "The Roots of Rock and Roll” in the Plumb Memorial Library Meeting Room on Aug. 9. Musician Brian Gillie will be performing "The Roots of Rock and Roll” in the Plumb Memorial Library Meeting Room on Aug. 9. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Rock and Roll’ party at Shelton’s Plumb Library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries will be celebrating summer reading with a special event on Friday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m.

Summer reading prizes will be given out to adults, and refreshments will be served. Musician Brian Gillie will perform “The Roots of Rock and Roll” in the Plumb Memorial Library Meeting Room.

Unlike any history lesson you have ever seen, Gillie’s “Roots of Rock ‘n’ Roll” is a hip, one-hour, interactive retro-groove of singing, dancing, history, stand-up piano playing, original sound bites, radio commercials, impersonations and attitude, a press release said.

It is the story of rock’s first 15 years, and its evolution through gospel, rhythm and blues, and country and western. Gillie will perform the songs from singers and rock groups from doo-wop, Motown, girl groups, surfin,’ soul music, novelty songs and more; Little Richard to Coasters, Chuck Berry to Beatles, Elvis to Four Seasons.

Gillie, a longtime music teacher, singer, dance choreographer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has been offering music, song and dance programs and concerts for ages 2 through 92 since 1983.

The program is free and open to the public. All adults are invited to attend and registration is required by calling 203- 924-1580 or visiting sheltonlibrarysystem.org.