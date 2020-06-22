Rodrigues returns to Shelton PD as deputy chief

SHELTON — A familiar face has returned to be police Chief’s Shawn Sequeira’s second in command.

George Rodrigues, a 26-year member of the Shelton police force before retiring as a lieutenant two years ago, was named the department’s deputy chief Monday. A formal swearing-in ceremony has not yet been held, but Rodrigues is already on the job.

“He started today,” said Sequeira. “George is open minded and will work with anyone. He prides himself on doing the right thing.”

Sequeira said Rodrigues returns knowing most the personnel as well as being versed in virtually every aspect of the department’s operations, from training to traffic, arbitration to disciplinary processes.

“He was basically the No. 2 guy,” said Sequeira, who credited Rodrigues for supporting him as an outsider brought in as chief some five years ago. “He oversaw every division in the department. He was also instrumental in the accreditation process when I first arrived.”

The deputy chief position, which has remained unfilled during Sequeira’s five years, earns $115,000, according to Sequeira.

Rodrigues, a Shelton resident, also returns during what has become a contentious relationship between the chief and police union leadership sparked most recently by the closing of the lower level locker rooms and bathrooms and placement of portable toilets in the parking lot as an option for officers.

A union spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Sequeira said Rodrigues was among seven individuals he interviewed for the deputy chief post.

“They were all great candidates … their education, their knowledge … but George just stood out as the most well-rounded candidate. His training, his experience, his knowledge of the Shelton police department … all made him the right choice,” said Sequeira. “And we worked well together. He is the perfect fit.”

