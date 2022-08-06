Role of race contested in killing of Nigerian man in Italy COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press Aug. 6, 2022 Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 9:43 a.m.
1 of21 Charity Oriakhi, center, widow of Nigerian street vendor Alika Ogochukwu, attends a demonstration to demand justice for her husband in Civitanova Marche, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The brutal killing of Ogochukwu in broad daylight has sparked a debate in this well-to-do Adriatic beach community over whether the attack by an Italian man with a court-documented history of mental illness was racially motivated. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
CIVITANOVA MARCHE, Italy (AP) — Black Italians marched through a well-to-do Adriatic beach town Saturday demanding that authorities reverse themselves and recognize the role of race in the brutal daylight killing of a Nigerian immigrant.
A witness filmed the July 29 assault that preceded the death of Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old street vendor. A widely circulated video showed a man wrestling Ogorchukwu to the ground and strangling him. Onlookers shouted for the aggressor to stop but didn't come to Ogorchukwu's aid as he struggled to free himself, which added to public outrage over the killing.