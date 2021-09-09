Romania: No-confidence vote stalled, political crisis grows

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s governing National Liberal Party on Thursday blocked — with the help of an opposition party — a no-confidence motion brought by a former coalition partner, capping a week of political turmoil in the Eastern European country.
The crisis began last week after Liberal Prime Minister Florin Citu sacked Justice Minister Stelian Ion — a member of the USR-Plus junior coalition partner — for not approving a 10-billion-euro ($12 billion) regional infrastructure development program.